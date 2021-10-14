North Yorkshire police boss resigns after Sarah Everard 'streetwise' comment
North Yorkshire's police boss has resigned after saying women needed to be "streetwise" following Sarah Everard's murder by a police officer.Full Article
Employees say they have no confidence in North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
North Yorkshire's police boss said the murder victim "never should have submitted" to an arrest.