Biden, Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate change, other issues in meeting at the Vatican
Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis comes amid a debate over whether he should receive communion because of his support for abortion rights
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) with Pope Francis (right), during their Oct. 9 meeting at the Vatican. / Vatican..
Her meeting with the pope centred on the issues of migration, climate change and COVID-19.