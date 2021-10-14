EA Sports to remove former Raiders coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22 video game
Published
EA Sports will remove Jon Gruden from its Madden NFL 22 video game after his emails containing homophobic and misogynistic language were leaked.
Published
EA Sports will remove Jon Gruden from its Madden NFL 22 video game after his emails containing homophobic and misogynistic language were leaked.
Watch VideoThe clock has run out for Jon Gruden’s time in the NFL.
The now former head of coach of the Las Vegas..
In the aftermath of the news that Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent an email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in 2011..