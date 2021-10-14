Banksy's Love Is In The Bin - the artwork that self-shredded after being sold in 2018 - has sold for £18.5m, a record for the artist at auction.Full Article
Banksy's shredded artwork sets auction record of £18.5m
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shredded Banksy Artwork Sells for $25.4 Million at Auction
VOA News
A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally shredded itself just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched..
-
Shredded Banksy Artwork Sells For $25.4 Million At Auction
Newsy
-
Banksy's shredded artwork resold for over $30M Cdn
CBC.ca
-
Alert: Banksy artwork that shredded itself sells for $25 million at Sotheby's auction, a record for the artist
SeattlePI.com
-
Shredded Banksy artwork could fetch millions at auction
SeattlePI.com