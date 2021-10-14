Ugo Monye says he will not be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday because of back problems.Full Article
Ugo Monye 'gutted' to miss Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show due to back problems
The former rugby player says his back "has been causing me some unwanted problems this week".
BBC News