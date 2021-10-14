Raheem Sterling reveals desire to leave Manchester City and play in Europe
Published
England footballer’s declaration at FT event will alert top clubs despite depressed transfer marketFull Article
Published
England footballer’s declaration at FT event will alert top clubs despite depressed transfer marketFull Article
The Spaniard has admitted that he had no idea that Sterling was considering leaving Manchester City
Sterling has admitted that he could be ‘open’ to leaving Manchester City and would follow his former colleague Leroy Sane out..