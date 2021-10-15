'A true lava tsunami' from La Palma volcano following quakes

A second 4.5-magnitude earthquake in two days has rattled the Spanish island of La Palma. The two quakes were the strongest to hit the Canary Island off northwest Africa since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted Sept. 19. Rivers of molten rock that scientists described on Friday as "a true lava tsunami" forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday. About 7,000 people in all have had to flee since the eruption.