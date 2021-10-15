Election recount in Toronto riding stopped, Liberals confirmed as victors
Published
Elections Canada says a ballot recount in the federal Toronto riding of Davenport has been halted, with the Liberals confirmed as winners.Full Article
Published
Elections Canada says a ballot recount in the federal Toronto riding of Davenport has been halted, with the Liberals confirmed as winners.Full Article
Elections Canada says a ballot recount in the federal Toronto riding of Davenport has been halted, with the Liberals confirmed as..