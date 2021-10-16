Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's game
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19.
