'Gulabo Sitabo' star Farrukh Jaffar dies at 89
The late actress Farrukh Jafar was one of the first radio announcers of Vividh Bharti Lucknow in the year 1963.
Farrukh Jaffar's elder daughter Mehru Jafar said her mother was unwell and was admitted to Sahara Hospital earlier this month.