A 32-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a police officer and sexual offences over the alleged kidnap of a teenage girl.Full Article
Man charged with impersonating police officer over alleged kidnap of 14-year-old
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Norway to Conduct Probe of Police Response to Bow-and-Arrow Attack
VOA News
Norway on Saturday announced it will hold an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a..
-
Pope Francis: Catholic social teaching has useful principles for popular movements to follow
CNA
-
Killing of UK Lawmaker Shocks Nation; Security Reviews Ordered
VOA News
-
Man charged with Crawley kidnap and police impersonation
BBC News
-
UK Lawmaker Stabbed To Death While Meeting With Constituents
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Sussex police arrest man on suspicion of impersonating officer so he could kidnap girl
Sky News
A man has been arrested in Sussex on suspicion of impersonating a police officer so he could kidnap a 14-year-old girl on her way..
Man Jailed Following Kidnap and Blackmail of Teenager
West Yorkshire Police