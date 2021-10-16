Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act
The man arrested on suspicion of murdering MP Sir David Amess - Ali Harbi Ali - is further detained under the Terrorism Act.Full Article
UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday. Police..
Watch VideoA long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in..
Essex police said a 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.