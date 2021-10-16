Official Wizard of New Zealand fired by city council after more than 2 decades
The Christchurch city council is ending its contract with the official Wizard of New Zealand, who had made about $260,000 over more than two decades.
The Christchurch City Council will end its contract with Ian Brackenbury Channell, reportedly the world's only state-appointed..