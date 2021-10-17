Melbourne to emerge from lockdown on Thursday as Victoria records 1,838 new local COVID-19 cases
Published
Melbourne's lockdown, which has run for 73 days, was originally due to end on 26 October.Full Article
Published
Melbourne's lockdown, which has run for 73 days, was originally due to end on 26 October.Full Article
Melburnians are today expected to learn when their long-running sixth lockdown will lift.
Premier Daniel Andrews says the events send an important signal that Victoria is going to open up and get back to "doing what we do..