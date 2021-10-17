Russian filmmakers headed for Earth from space station
Published
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth.Full Article
Published
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth.Full Article
The International Space Station may be nearing the end of its life.
The filmmakers are set launch on October 5 for a 12 day shoot aboard the International Space Station.