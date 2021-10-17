Russian Film Crew Wraps Space Station Shoot and Returns to Earth
A Russian actress and film director landed near Russia’s spaceflight base in Kazakhstan after 12 days in orbit.Full Article
A Russian actor and a film director making the first move film in space returned to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days on the..
Russia reportedly wanted to beat Tom Cruise to space as he plans to also shoot a film on the International Space Station.