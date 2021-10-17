Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail
Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on interim bail in the case related to making a casteist remark in reference to fellow player Yuzvendra Chahal.Full Article
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested by the Haryana Police on Sunday (October 17) in a case lodged against him for..