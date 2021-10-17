Jaguars end 20-game losing streak on Matthew Wright's 53-yard field goal vs. Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak with a 23-30 victory against the Miami Dolphins in London.
Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Jaguars a 23-20 victory that snapped..