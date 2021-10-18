CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Date sheet for Term 1 exams to be released TODAY
CBSE will be releasing the complete date sheet for the Term 1 exams of Class 10 and 12, to be conducted next month.Full Article
The CBSE board will announce the complete date sheet on its official website - cbse.gov.in. The CBSE will conduct the first-term..
First term exams for CBSE Class 10, 12 are scheduled for next month and the second term examinations will be held in March-April..
The MCQ-type term 1 exam will be held in an adaptable schedule of 4-8 weeks duration from November 2021.