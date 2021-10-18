Cameron Norrie has become the first British tennis player to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.Full Article
British tennis player Cameron Norrie beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Indian Wells final
Cameron Norrie becomes first British tennis player to win at Indian Wells
Norrie has become Britain's new number one
Cameron Norrie has won more matches than Novak Djokovic in 2021, has the intensity of Rafael Nadal and new British No.1 can claim title that eluded Andy Murray at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie could cap off an incredible year by winning Indian Wells – an event no male British tennis player has managed to..
Basilashvili, Norrie reach Indian Wells final without Top 25
Nikoloz Basilashvili beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final against Cameron Norrie at the BNP..
