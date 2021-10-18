Sir David Amess death: Jo Cox's husband had 'physical reaction' to killing
The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox says he had a "physical reaction" to Sir David Amess' death.
Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times during a regular surgery for his constituents on Friday.
The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox says public reaction to Sir David Amess' death will comfort his family.