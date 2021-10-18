China Says it Tested Spacecraft, Not Missile 

China on Monday denied it carried out a hypersonic missile test, saying what it actually tested was a reusable spacecraft. The comments from the Foreign Ministry came days after a report by the Financial Times that said China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the spacecraft technology could allow for reduced costs and provide an affordable way for humans to peacefully use space. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to comment on the report Monday, but said during a visit to Georgia that the United States is closely watching China’s development of advanced weapons systems. Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.