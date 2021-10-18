England have been ordered to play their next UEFA competition match behind closed doors following disorder surrounding the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in the summer.Full Article
England ordered to play game behind closed doors after disorder at Euro 2020 final
The final between England and Italy was marred by chaotic and ugly scenes before, during and after it
England must play their next two matches at Wembley behind closed doors, with UEFA handing them a stadium ban over the trouble that..
