A blood-stained sock found at a crime scene links the man convicted of the Clydach murders from 22 years ago, South Wales Police have said.Full Article
Clydach murders: Blood-stained sock links David Morris to scene of killings, police say
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Clydach murders: Sock links David Morris to scene, say police
South Wales Police says it has made "significant findings" linking David Morris to the crime scene.
BBC News
Man convicted of Clydach murders linked to blood-stained sock in forensic review
New forensic evidence unearthed during a review of the Clydach murders links the man convicted of the killings with a blood-stained..
Belfast Telegraph