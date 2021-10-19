Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother leaves UK before hearing
Manchester Arena bomber's brother Ismail Abedi was ordered to appear as a witness at the inquiry.
The older brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has fled the country as he seeks to avoid giving evidence to the inquiry.
Abdalraouf Abdallah, who knew the Manchester Arena bomber, refuses to speak at the attack inquiry.