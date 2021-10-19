Texas residents rip teachers on Holocaust remark: 'There are not two sides to a genocide'
Published
Jewish residents in Southlake, Texas, were among 50 plus who took offense to the district's "two sides" to the Holocaust stance at a board meeting.
Published
Jewish residents in Southlake, Texas, were among 50 plus who took offense to the district's "two sides" to the Holocaust stance at a board meeting.
Jewish Southlake residents on administrator’s Holocaust remark: 'There are not two sides' IE 11 is not supported. For an..