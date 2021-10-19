Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for opener after all-star guard is a ‘distraction’ at practice
Published
Joel Embiid says it’s not his job to babysit after Coach Doc Rivers kicks the all-star guard out of practice.Full Article
Published
Joel Embiid says it’s not his job to babysit after Coach Doc Rivers kicks the all-star guard out of practice.Full Article
Ben Simmons seemed disengaged in his return to practice with the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star guard appeared in sweatpants..
Ben Simmons seemed disengaged in his return to practice with the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star guard appeared in sweatpants..