Steve Bannon: Lawmakers vote to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt
Steve Bannon could be prosecuted for refusing to give evidence to lawmakers investigating the Capitol riot.Full Article
The Jan. 6 House committee unanimously voted to charge Steve Bannon, a former aide to President Donald Trump, with criminal..
The longtime ally of former president Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony