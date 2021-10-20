Steve Bannon: Lawmakers vote to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt
Steve Bannon could be prosecuted for refusing to give evidence to lawmakers investigating the Capitol riot.Full Article
The longtime ally of former president Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony
Watch VideoA House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least..