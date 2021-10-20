Facebook has been fined £50m by the UK's competition watchdog for deliberately refusing to comply with an investigation into its purchase of gif library Giphy.Full Article
Facebook fined £50m for 'refusing to comply' with regulator
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ofgem: Energy crisis could hit 'large number' of customers
ODN
The chief executive of the UK's energy regulator Ofgem has said he expects a "large number" of customers to be affected by..
Advertisement
More coverage
Energy boss: Market is 'a big mess'
The CEO of a green energy supplier has described the sector as a "big mess", as he accused the regulator of allowing new companies..
ODN
Morgan: It’s ridiculous I had to lose job over Sussexes
Piers Morgan says it was ridiculous he had to lose his job at Good Morning Britain over “genuinely-held opinions” about Meghan..
ODN