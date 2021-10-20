UK agrees free trade deal with New Zealand
Published
The government says consumers and businesses will benefit from deal, but it is unlikely to boost growth.Full Article
Published
The government says consumers and businesses will benefit from deal, but it is unlikely to boost growth.Full Article
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has played down concerns that a new trade deal with New Zealand will compromise..
The Government's free trade agreement with the United Kingdom has been greeted with varying levels of support from across the..