New Zealand's first indigenous governor-general takes office
Published
For the first time, New Zealand will have a Maori woman as its governor-general. She pledged to strengthen communities to meet modern-day challenges.Full Article
Published
For the first time, New Zealand will have a Maori woman as its governor-general. She pledged to strengthen communities to meet modern-day challenges.Full Article
Kathy Hochul Becomes
First Woman, To Be Sworn in as Governor of NY.
Kathy Hochul Becomes
First Woman, To Be Sworn in..
Paging Dr. Internet, we need a diagnosis. In this series, Mashable examines the online world's influence on our health and..