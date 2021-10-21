Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan - WATCH
Published
This is the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 that the star kid's superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan has made a public appearance.Full Article
Published
This is the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 that the star kid's superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan has made a public appearance.Full Article
Aryan Khan's legal team moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail for him in the drug seizure case and it will be heard today.
A special court on Wednesday rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the recent drug bust case by the NCB. The..