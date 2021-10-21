Donald Trump to launch social media platform 'TRUTH Social' soon
The 'TRUTH Social' app is expected to rollout across the US in the first quarter of next year, with a beta version being launched next month.Full Article
The social app alternative to Twitter and Facebook will be called TRUTH
NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,..