NEET Result 2021 latest updates: Result expected to be declared SOON at ntaneet.nic.in - Details here

NEET Result 2021 latest updates: Result expected to be declared SOON at ntaneet.nic.in - Details here

DNA

Published

NEET UG Results 2021: NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG Result 2021 by October 30.

Full Article