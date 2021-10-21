T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland ease past Oman to advance into Super 12
Scotland beat Oman by 8 wickets in the Group B tie to progress into the Super 12 phase alongside Bangladesh.Full Article
Shane Berger's team clinched an eight-wicket win after being set a target of 123.
Watch Richie Berrington hit a six out of the Al Amerat stadium as Scotland qualify for the T20 Cricket World Cup Super 12 with..