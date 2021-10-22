Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin film set
Published
A police investigation is underway to determine how and what type of projectile was discharged from the prop gun.Full Article
Published
A police investigation is underway to determine how and what type of projectile was discharged from the prop gun.Full Article
A “Rust” actor said Friday he wished “precautions” had been taken on set that could’ve prevented Alec Baldwin’s tragic..
Actor Alec Baldwin said his "heart is broken" and he is fully cooperating with police after a prop gun he fired killed a..