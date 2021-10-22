China has removed broadcasts of NBA games after a player called for Tibetan independence.Full Article
China removes broadcasts of NBA games after player called for Tibetan independence
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
After NBA Player's Tibet Comments, China Blacks Out Celtics
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent..
VOA News
Celtics blacked out in China after Kanter's Tibet comments
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent..
CBC.ca