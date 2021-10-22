The US will defend Taiwan if China attacked, Joe Biden has said in an apparent shift in long-standing policy.Full Article
US will defend Taiwan if China attacks, says US President Joe Biden
Sky News
Biden Commits To Defend Taiwan in Any Military Attacks From China, Russia; POTUS Announces There Is No Change of Policy of US Defense Relationship With Taiwan
HNGN
When questioned about keeping up militarily with China and protecting Taiwan, President Joe Biden pledged to protect Taiwan from..
Biden ambassador pick dubs China 'aggressor'
Energy Daily
Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2021
President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Beijing on Wednesday dubbed China..