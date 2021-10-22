A cinematographer has become the latest person to die in an accident on a Hollywood film set - with movie production companies likely to review their safety measures in the wake of the tragedy.Full Article
What safety measures are in place on US film sets and what other deaths have there been?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Moscow Closing Schools, Many Businesses As Virus Deaths Soar
Newsy
Watch VideoRestaurants, movie theaters and many retail stores in Moscow will be closed for 11 days starting Oct. 28, along with..
-
British doctors say they will not participate in assisted suicide if it becomes legal
CNA
-
Norway to Conduct Probe of Police Response to Bow-and-Arrow Attack
VOA News
-
15 best thriller movies on Netflix to add a little intensity to your life
Mashable
-
Will eliminating quantitative popularity on Instagram actually make it safe for kids?
Mashable