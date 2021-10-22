T20 World Cup: Namibia go through as Ireland knocked out
Published
Ireland miss out on a place in the Super 12s of the Men's T20 World Cup as Namibia pull off a shock win to go through.Full Article
Published
Ireland miss out on a place in the Super 12s of the Men's T20 World Cup as Namibia pull off a shock win to go through.Full Article
Watch some of the key moments as Namibia pull-off a shock eight-wicket victory to knock Ireland out of the T20 World Cup and reach..
With two wins from three matches, Namibia join Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage from Group A