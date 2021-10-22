Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Crew Member With Prop Firearm, Authorities Say
One friend called the death of Halyna Hutchins a “stupid, shocking loss.” Officials are investigating the incident. Here’s the latest.Full Article
Joseph Fisher, a prop master on movie sets who has experience handling weapons in the military and NYPD, explains how prop weapons..
A female crew member has died and another was injured following an accident involving a prop firearm on the New Mexico set of the..