Africa 54 - October 22, 2021
Published
On this edition of Africa 54: Ethiopia conducted an air strike on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Friday for the fourth day this week; Hundreds of thousands are estimated to have taken to the streets in Sudan's capital Khartoum and across the country, opposing the prospect of a return to military rule; & Somalia's president and prime minister resolved a dispute over appointments to security bodies, allowing a stalled process to elect a new parliament and president to resume.Full Article