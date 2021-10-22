Alec Baldwin 'broken' over fatal movie set shooting as Halyna Hutchins mourned
Published
The 63-year-old also said he was "fully cooperating" with authorities to determine how the incident occurred.Full Article
What is thought to be the final image of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust shows her standing in front of Alec Baldwin..
'Rust' crew reportedly loaded Baldwin's gun with live bullets for target practice