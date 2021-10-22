Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted on all counts for illegal campaign contributions
Part of the case alleged Lev Parnas made illegal donations to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump.
Rudy Giuliani's former associate Lev Parnas was convicted on six counts related to "influence buying" campaign finance schemes.