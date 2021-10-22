The former head of England's coronavirus vaccine delivery drive is returning to the NHS to lead the booster jabs rollout amid growing concerns about COVID-19's impact this winter.Full Article
Former vaccine chief returns to NHS amid concerns about pace of booster jabs rollout
Former vaccine chief returns to NHS in renewed drive to deliver booster jabs
Dr Emily Lawson had been behind the original success of the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs
