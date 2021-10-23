Houston Astros Beat Boston Red Sox to Reach World Series
Stained by a scandal but unfazed on the field, Houston returns to baseball’s biggest stage looking for another ring.Full Article
The Astros beat the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS behind a gem from rookie Luis Garcia, who gave up just one hit over 5 2/3.
The Houston Astros extended their lead against the Boston Red Sox, with help from Yordan Álvarez's triple. Kyle Tucker knocked in..