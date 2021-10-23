LA Lakers: Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard row during defeat by Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers team-mates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are involved in a sidehline row during their side's 115-105 defeat by Phoenix Suns.Full Article
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said he and Anthony Davis "squashed it" after the two had a heated exchange in the first..