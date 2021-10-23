Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding.Full Article
'Your dad would be proud': Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Paul Walker`s daughter Meadow gets married
Mid-Day
She posted a black and white video of her beachside wedding and captioned it as, "we`re married." In another post, she uploaded a..
-
Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding
Belfast Telegraph
-
Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle as she gets married, fans say ‘Paul would’ve been happy’
Indian Express
-
Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding
Upworthy
-
Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, is married
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married
Paul Walker's daughter just got hitched ... and, of course, his good pal, Vin Diesel, was there to walk her down the aisle. Meadow..
TMZ.com
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Walks Her Down the Aisle
Meadow Walker is married! The 22-year-old model and daughter of the late Paul Walker tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan two..
Just Jared