China passes law to ease homework pressure on children
The legislation also seeks to tackle internet addiction and limit the pressure of out-of-school tutoring for children in the country’s ultracompetitive education system.Full Article
A new law urges parents to allow children time for rest and exercise, and restrict time spent online.